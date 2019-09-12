Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading 4.8% Higher

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.53, 31,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 34,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Separately, Liberum Capital set a C$2.20 target price on Millennial Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a current ratio of 29.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

