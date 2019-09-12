Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $199.88 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,345 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $199,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.82.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.66. 1,294,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,887,482. The stock has a market cap of $967.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

