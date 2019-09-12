MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 1,211.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 890,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,814,000 after acquiring an additional 822,765 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the 1st quarter worth about $30,046,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the 1st quarter worth about $24,494,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.26. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $149.28.

