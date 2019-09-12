MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22,933.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

XBI stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.60. 427,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,144. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $97.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

