MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.73. 48 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,379. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.55.

