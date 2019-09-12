MML Investors Services LLC Has $18.29 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.69 on Wednesday, reaching $1,216.69. The stock had a trading volume of 532,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $835.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,188.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,162.76. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.