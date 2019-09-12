MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 583,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 121,361 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 151.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,741,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 5,137,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 681,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 163,540 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 453,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 310,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,617,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $446,209,000 after buying an additional 1,205,035 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,128,650 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of F stock remained flat at $$9.42 during trading hours on Thursday. 855,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,722,777. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

