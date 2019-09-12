MML Investors Services LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,112,000 after buying an additional 547,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 12,605.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 298,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 295,857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 43.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 98.3% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 499,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,582,000 after purchasing an additional 247,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,563. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

WM traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.22. 72,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

