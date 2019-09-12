MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.559 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

