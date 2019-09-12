Mobius (MOBI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.47 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Mobius has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Mobius token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, Stellarport and GOPAX. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $1,948.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.01160845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mobius Profile

Mobius’ genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, Kucoin and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

