Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Up 111.3% in August

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 825,300 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the July 31st total of 390,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 505,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

MOD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 271.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

