Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. 1,055,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

