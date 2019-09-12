Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,175. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

