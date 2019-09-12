Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,138 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,394,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 101,464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after buying an additional 403,827 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equifax by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 618,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after buying an additional 250,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,490,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. ValuEngine raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.09.

NYSE:EFX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

