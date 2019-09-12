Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7,658.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.54. 55,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.