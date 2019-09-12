Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1,676.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,975. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

