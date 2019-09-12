Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Post by 695.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 114,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 100,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Post by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Post by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.50. 20,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.36. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,185.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

