Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,781.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 128,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 167,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,343,000 after buying an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,834,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,274,000 after buying an additional 2,134,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

BABA stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,040,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,249,677. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $452.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

