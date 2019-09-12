Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,422,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.34. 6,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,233. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

