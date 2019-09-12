Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 122,430 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,430 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 545,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 159,380 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 126,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

