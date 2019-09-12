Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after buying an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,187 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $414,682,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,502,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $150,581,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.69. 2,536,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $147.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

