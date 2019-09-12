Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,309 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,817,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,238,000 after acquiring an additional 628,318 shares during the period. Quaker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,188,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 308,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

