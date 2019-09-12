Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $150.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.36.

GLPG traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $160.19. 12,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.51 and its 200 day moving average is $132.41. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.59 and a beta of 1.58.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $75.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.66 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

