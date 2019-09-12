Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,441,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

