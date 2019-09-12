Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 133.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,436,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 1,394,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 25.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $9.53.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

