Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 641,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

In other news, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 7,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Delaney acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,314. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

