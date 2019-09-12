Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 342 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 164.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $46,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $136.00 price target on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.59. The company had a trading volume of 41,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,464. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $173,930.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,730 shares of company stock worth $1,482,378. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

