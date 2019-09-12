Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 517 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,061.25.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $16.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,140.81. 230,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,556. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $705.01 and a 12-month high of $1,186.60. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,060.14.

In other AutoZone news, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.52, for a total value of $1,189,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $10,002,037 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.