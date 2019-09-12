Morpheus Labs Hits Market Cap of $5.61 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, FCoin and HitBTC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, FCoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

