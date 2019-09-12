MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.57

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.57 and traded as high as $63.77. MTY Food Group shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 10,329 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTY shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$70.00 price objective on MTY Food Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$130.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

