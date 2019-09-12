MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 1,100,000 Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $6,794,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 55.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,814,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cameco by 6.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 129,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,204,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,036,000 after purchasing an additional 449,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,596. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.50 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

