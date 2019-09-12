MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 88,900 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,937,000 after purchasing an additional 514,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,378,000 after purchasing an additional 552,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,787,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,691,000 after purchasing an additional 190,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,352,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,148,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,533. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

