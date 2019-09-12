MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,400 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBS. Allstate Corp increased its stake in CBS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,904 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new position in CBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CBS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,823 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CBS by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBS by 35.1% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,779,282 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $84,569,000 after acquiring an additional 462,110 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE:CBS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 336,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,853. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. CBS Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

