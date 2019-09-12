MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,643 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 123.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 158,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $1,842,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $336,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. 326,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

