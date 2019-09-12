MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $2.23 Million in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,196,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,749,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,128.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 225,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 207,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.97. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.98 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

