MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $2.58 Million in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.06% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 908.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CarGurus by 223.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Consumer Edge began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cowen began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $1,071,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $6,348,729.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,556,396 shares of company stock worth $90,867,616. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 48,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,568. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.