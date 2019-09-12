MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $9.33 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 165,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,629,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,140. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.20. 59,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

