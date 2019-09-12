MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 38,692 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,467,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,897,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,582,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 111.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,615,000 after acquiring an additional 780,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,211,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.47. 21,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.11 and a 52 week high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total transaction of $631,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Lane sold 17,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $4,743,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.29.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

