MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 166.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 478.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.74. 21,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,700. CDW has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other news, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $250,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,707 shares of company stock worth $15,077,025. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

