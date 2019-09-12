MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 19,700 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,031,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,604,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,826,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 115,448 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,129,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HXL. ValuEngine lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Sunday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $3,137,176.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,343,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,025,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,665 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

