MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $3.43 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 97,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 281.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,101,144. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

