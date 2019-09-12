MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $4.75 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $111.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

