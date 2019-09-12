MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 384.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 42,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,790. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.