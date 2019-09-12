MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after buying an additional 2,171,463 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cigna by 10.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,556 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,589,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,936,000 after acquiring an additional 385,620 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cigna by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,487,000 after acquiring an additional 686,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,858. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

