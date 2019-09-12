Nasdacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $290,230.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 20,551,312 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

