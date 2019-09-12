Natera’s (NTRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

“We recently had the privilege of hosting Natera CEO Steve Chapman and CFO a well-attended fireside chat at the 39th in Boston. We continue to view NTRA as an undervalued cancer company trading at the multiple of an NIPT company. NTRA remains one of our favorite stocks and is one of our top picks for 2019. We reiterate our BUY rating and $38 PT. Signatera may be a game-changer in recurrence monitoring and MRD.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. 651,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $30,473.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $34,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,642 shares of company stock worth $12,676,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Natera by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

