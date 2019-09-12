National Bank Financial Cuts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$0.60

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.35 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Capstone Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TSE:CS traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 109,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,417. The company has a market capitalization of $219.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$151.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,273.50.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

