National Bank Financial Cuts Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Price Target to C$0.35

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Titan Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of TI remained flat at $C$0.30 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,703. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48. Titan Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$1.40.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C($2.21) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

