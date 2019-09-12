National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.29. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $124.94.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 12.85%. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 3,631.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 11.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 112.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

