Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 78,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.